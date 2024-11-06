“When I brought up that I wanted to do another signature, P-90s became the obvious choice”: Warren Haynes has two signature Gibsons in the works – including a triple P-90 Firebird

News
By
( , )
published

The upcoming builds will see the Allman Brothers Band icon swap his tried-and-trusted humbuckers for something a little more left-field

Warren Haynes of Gov&#039;t Mule performs at Teatro Dal Verme on November 20, 2023 in Milan, Italy
(Image credit: Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

Warren Haynes has revealed he’s got two Gibson signature guitars in the works – both of which will see the Allman Brothers Band legend lean into his new-found affinity for P-90s.

Haynes is no stranger to Gibsons and humbuckers, having almost exclusively played Les Pauls, Firebirds, and other Gibson guitars throughout his career. He’s also had a few signatures already in the past, including a Les Paul Standard in 2007 and an ES-335 in 2014.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.