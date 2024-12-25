“We’re probably better off than the previous generation. Not because we’re better, but because it’s easier to reach a certain level faster”: Matteo Mancuso on how he plans to take his playing to even greater heights – thanks to some advice from Steve Vai

The Sicilian virtuoso is changing guitar in real-time and we are all along for the ride. Here he explains why he might be too lazy to use anything other than a Line 6 Helix, but won't rest in his pursuit for the perfect performance

Matteo Mancuso
(Image credit: Paolo Terlizzi / SixHats Studio)

To say that Matteo Mancuso has had a big 2024 would be an understatement. After earning plaudits from the likes of Steve Vai, Joe Bonamassa and Al Di Meola before releasing any material whatsoever, the Sicilian virtuoso then dropped his debut record, 2023’s The Journey, which has continued to wow just about anyone who hears it.

Now, he is comfortably considered one of today’s foremost virtuosos, a household name that has spent much of the past 12 months pushing the limits of his incomparable playing style.

