“Hendrix said, ‘Mike, I gotta quit. I want to form my own band.’” I said, ‘Then you’ve got to sing’”: Why Jimi Hendrix might never have started his solo career if it weren’t for Electro-Harmonix founder Mike Matthews

News
By ( Total Guitar, Guitarist ) Contributions from published

The pedal guru tells Guitar World he convinced Jimi to go solo, and claims he saw Hendrix recording with a Big Muff

Jimi Hendrix plays a black Stratocaster with a maple fingerboard
Jimi Hendrix performing at Madison Square Garden, New York City, 18th May 1969 (Image credit: Walter Iooss Jr/Getty Images)

Jimi Hendrix’s solo career is pivotal to the history of the electric guitar. In a stunning revelation, Electro-Harmonix founder Mike Matthews tells Guitar World it might not have happened without him.

The pair met when Hendrix was playing for Curtis Knight and the Squires, and Matthews was promoting gigs for the Highway Inn, Long Island.

Matthews had booked Chuck Berry to play the venue, and Berry’s agent insisted he also take the Squires.

“I didn’t know what the hell they were,” Matthews recalls. “Chuck Berry would do two shows a night and after the first show, I went in to count the gate while Curtis Knight and the Squires went on.”

“Steve Knapp was the second guitar player backing up Chuck Berry, and he came running to me, telling me, ‘Hey, you got to hear this guitar player. This guy is really great. Jimmy James is his name,’” Matthews continues.

Jimmy James, it turns out, was a stage name employed by the young Jimi Hendrix. “I liked his playing,” says Mike, understatedly.

The pair became friends, and Matthews regularly visited Hendrix in New York, where the world’s greatest guitarist was staying in a “fleabag hotel.”

Mike remembers, “He had his hair set in these pink curlers and we would just talk band drama. I went to see him at a gig; during the break he sat down with me and said, ‘Mike, I gotta quit. I want to form my own band. I want to be the head writer.’”

Matthews shot back some pivotal advice: “Well, if you’re going to be the head writer, then you’ve got to sing.”

“Well, that’s the problem, Mike. I can’t sing,” Hendrix reportedly replied. Mike encouraged him to reconsider, saying: “Look at Bob Dylan. Look at Mick Jagger. They don’t sing, but they ‘phrase’ great and people love them.”

“Mike, you got a point,” came Hendrix’s response.

Electro-Harmonix founder Mike Matthews

Electro-Harmonix founder Mike Matthews (Image credit: Joby Sessions/Future)

While Hendrix continued to have doubts about his vocal abilities, he nevertheless got behind the mic, recording some of the most important albums in rock history. It might be that Matthews’ encouragement is what spurred him onto that success.

Elsewhere in the interview, Matthews claims to have influenced Hendrix’s gear as well. Matthews sold his first Electro-Harmonix Big Muff fuzz pedals to Manny’s in New York. He reports that Henry Goldrich, Manny’s son, later told him Hendrix had bought one.

Although Hendrix never used the pedal live, Mike claims: “[Hendrix] always invited me to go down to the studio, and I saw on the floor that he was using a Big Muff.”

Hendrix’s legacy is continued on the Experience Hendrix tour, where guitar heroes including Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Eric Johnson have performed on stage with the ‘Izabella’ Stratocaster Jimi played at Woodstock.

In other recent EHX news, Matthews has revealed the legendary pedal firm’s struggles in the face of Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Jenna Scaramanga
Jenna Scaramanga

Jenna writes for Total Guitar and Guitar World, and is the former classic rock columnist for Guitar Techniques. She studied with Guthrie Govan at BIMM, and has taught guitar for 15 years. She's toured in 10 countries and played on a Top 10 album (in Sweden).

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists
Ace Frehley

“A lot of the misconceptions were created by Paul and Gene. They still say in interviews that they fired me, but I was never fired from Kiss”: Ace Frehley sets the record straight on his multiple departures from Kiss
John Fogerty playing guitar with a mirror behind him

“I practice guitar ferociously”: Creedence Clearwater Revival's John Fogerty deploys Eddie Van Halen-style two-hand tapping on an Ibanez RG in unlikely guitar practice video
Fender Player II Sparkle Range

“Radiating timeless Fender charm”: Fender gives its Player II series some serious pizzazz by launching the ultra-desirable Limited Edition Sparkle range
See more latest
Most Popular
Fender Player II Sparkle Range
“Radiating timeless Fender charm”: Fender gives its Player II series some serious pizzazz by launching the ultra-desirable Limited Edition Sparkle range
Ace Frehley
“A lot of the misconceptions were created by Paul and Gene. They still say in interviews that they fired me, but I was never fired from Kiss”: Ace Frehley sets the record straight on his multiple departures from Kiss
John Fogerty playing guitar with a mirror behind him
“I practice guitar ferociously”: Creedence Clearwater Revival's John Fogerty deploys Eddie Van Halen-style two-hand tapping on an Ibanez RG in unlikely guitar practice video
Joe Bonamassa at the Nerdville Museum holding a Fender Stratocaster
“If he wasn’t doing what he’s doing, he’d be a natural fit”: Norman Harris hints Joe Bonamassa could take over Norman's Rare Guitars when he retires
John Mayer and Jay Lane of Dead &amp; Company perform onstage at 2025 MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring The Grateful Dead at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California
“This is going to merge into a very hot topic among guitar players”: Why John Mayer decided against ditching his tube amps for modelers for Dead & Company’s Sphere residency – despite the venue’s shortcomings
Ben Eller and Bill Kelliher
“I went into this looking at it as one of the coolest things I could ever be part of, but knowing the backlash could be brutal”: Ben Eller was wary of the reaction he’d get for stepping in for Brent Hinds in Mastodon – but that didn’t stop him saying yes
Willow Smith performs at Little Caesars Arena on August 17, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan
“It could have been Jimi Hendrix, could have been all these other things, but weirdly enough, no”: Willow Smith reveals the unassuming album – and actor – that inspired her to pick up the guitar
Hans Zimmer and Jeff Beck
“I had to teach Jeff Beck a tune. Which was sort of like, ‘Give me your guitar… Oops, now I have to play!’” Hans Zimmer on the time he unwittingly gave Jeff Beck a guitar lesson
Grace Bowers, Trey Anastasio, and Peter Frampton perform during the 2025 Love Rocks NYC Benefit for God&#039;s Love We Deliver at Beacon Theatre on March 06, 2025 in New York City
“I’m a huge, huge fan of both of them”: Peter Frampton called Grace Bowers his favorite new guitarist. Now they’ve collaborated on a Beatles classic with Trey Anastasio
ack White performs at Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central&quot; on June 06, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan
“If you’re coming up against an ambush, you want her in your battalion”: Jack White has gifted his signature Fender Triplecaster to his new favorite guitar player