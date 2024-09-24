“This instrument was such an incredibly special guitar to Jimi”: Jimi Hendrix’s iconic ‘Izabella’ Woodstock Strat is going on the Experience Hendrix tour – and it’s being played by the guitar heroes involved

By
published

Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Eric Johnson have both already played the iconic Strat, which was one of the last guitars Hendrix played before his death in 1970

Kenny Wayne Shepherd with the Izabella Fender Stratocaster
(Image credit: Kristen Forbes)

Last week saw the commencement of the 2024 Experience Hendrix tour, which will see a huge ensemble of A-list guitar heroes pay tribute to the trailblazing rock ‘n’ roll guitar god across a series of live dates in the US.

Zakk Wylde, Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram, Samantha Fish, Dweezil Zappa, Robby Krieger, Ally Venable and many, many others will all hit the stage under the Experience Hendrix banner to tackle and interpret some of Hendrix’s most enduring hits throughout the next few weeks.

