Guns N' Roses and Angus Young Play AC/DC Classics at Coachella

AC/DC's Angus Young performed with Guns N' Roses this past Saturday night at the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival in Southern California.

Young, who (as announced last night) will be touring with Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose this spring, peformed AC/DC's "Riff Raff" and "Whole Lotta Rosie" with Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan and the rest of GNR.

"Since I can't run around for you, we're gonna bring out a friend to put a little life into things for us," Rose, who performs while seated due to a fractured foot, told the surprised crowd. Suddenly, Angus appeared. You can check out the footage below.

As we reported this morning, Rose will join AC/DC when they resume their Rock or Bust tour next month. You can see their upcoming European tour dates below. Stay tuned for updates!

AC/DC European Tour Dates: