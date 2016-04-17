Confirmed: Axl Rose Is AC/DC's New Lead Singer

(Image credit: Katarina Benzova)

Late Saturday night, AC/DC officially announced the departure of longtime frontman Brian Johnson and his—at least temporary—replacement by Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose.

Here's the complete press release:

"AC/DC band members would like to thank Brian Johnson for his contributions and dedication to the band throughout the years. We wish him all the best with his hearing issues and future ventures.

"As much as we want this tour to end as it started, we understand, respect and support Brian's decision to stop touring and save his hearing. We are dedicated to fulfilling the remainder of our touring commitments to everyone that has supported us over the years, and are fortunate that Axl Rose has kindly offered his support to help us fulfill this commitment."

AC/DC will resume their Rock or Bust World Tour with Rose on vocals. The band's European stadium tour dates begin May 7 in Lisbon, Portugal, and will run through June 12 in Aarhus, Denmark, as previously announced. Following this European run of dates with AC/DC, Rose will head out on the Not in This Lifetime summer stadium tour with Guns N' Roses.

AC/DC's 10 postponed U.S. shows will be rescheduled and announced imminently, also with Rose on vocals.