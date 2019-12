(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Guns N’ Roses have announced they’ll be back in 2017 with a new video that suggests we can expect more touring from the group.

The band hit the road this past spring after original members Slash and Duff McKagan rejoined. Founding drummer Steven Adler has also made appearances with the group.

The clip, shown below, gives no indication what to expect—or who will be on the tour outside of Axl Rose, Slash and McKagan.