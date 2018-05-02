Gus G Premieres "Fearless" Lesson Video

Over the last month, we've been bringing you a series of exclusive tutorial videos from former Ozzy Osbourne and current Firewind guitarist Gus G. You've already learned the blistering solo from his single, "Mr. Manson" and the solo from "Letting Go," so today, we present the final video in the series, in which Gus G teaches you the lead part from "Fearless," the title track from his brand-new album.

The video—which you can check out for yourself above—features Gus demonstrating the song's ferocious tapping lick at full speed, before breaking it down into more bite-size parts.

Fearless is Gus G's first album since he left Ozzy Osbourne's band in 2017 (he was replaced by Zakk Wylde) and is the follow-up to 2015's Brand New Revolution. It was recorded with vocalist/bassist Dennis Ward (Pink Cream 69/Unisonic) and drummer Will Hunt (Evanescence, Black Label Society).

Fearless is available now via AFM Records. You can pick up a copy right here. For more on Gus G, follow along on Facebook.