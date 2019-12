Game of Thrones has always had a metal connection.

In addition to the show’s subject matter, the series also has featured the members of Mastodon appearing as Wildings, and the band even contributed a song, “White Walker,” to Catch The Throne: The Mixtape Volume II.

Now, via Loudwire, guitarist (Gus G Ozzy Osbourne and Firewind) has put his spin on the show’s famous opening theme song. Check it out below and let us know what you think in the comments.