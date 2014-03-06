Gus G Premieres Music Video for "I Am The Fire," Featuring Devour The Day

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the premiere of a new music video from Ozzy Osbourne/Firewind guitarist Gus G — "I Am the Fire," featuring Devour The Day.

The track is from Gus' solo debut, I Am The Fire, which will be released March 18 via Century Media Records.

Gus handles all guitar, bass and keyboards on the album.

He's also joined by a host of friends and guests, including drummers Jeff Friedl (A Perfect Circle, Puscifer, Devo) and Daniel Erlandsson (Arch Enemy), bassists David Ellefson (Megadeth), Billy Sheehan (Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Marty O'Brien (Tommy Lee, We Are the Fallen) and vocalists Mats Leven (Candlemass), Blake Allison (Devour The Day), Michael Starr (Steel Panther) and many more.

You can see a complete track listing below.

"I Am the Fire," featuring Devour The Day is available now at iTunes, and fans also can pre-order the album here.

For more about Gus G and the new album, visit gusgofficial.com and his Facebook page. You can catch up on Gus G's spring tour dates below the video.

I Am The Fire Track Listing

01. My Will Be Done (feat. Mats Levén)

02. Blame It On Me (feat. Mats Levén)

03. I Am The Fire (feat. Devour The Day)

04. Vengeance (feat. David Ellefson)

05. Long Way Down (feat. Alexia Rodriguez)

06. Just Can’t Let Go (feat. Jacob Bunton)

07. Terrified (feat. Billy Sheehan)

08. Eyes Wide Open (feat. Mats Levén)

09. Redemption (feat. Michael Starr)

10. Summer Days (feat. Jeff Scott Soto)

11. Dreamkeeper (feat. Tom S. Englund)

12. End Of The Line (feat. Mats Levén)

GUS G. w/ Uli Jon Roth, Jorn Lande & Mats Levén / “Unity 1” Tour:

Mar. 7 - Kerkyra (Greece) - Eptatehnon

Mar. 8 - Thessaloniki (Greece) - Block 33 / www.ticketarena.gr

Mar. 9 - Edessa (Greece) - Kanavourgeio

Mar. 10 - Larnaca (Cyprus) - Savino Rock Bar

Mar. 11 - Athens (Greece) - Kyttaro Live / www.ticketarena.gr

Mar. 12 - Athens (Greece) - Kyttaro Live / www.ticketarena.gr

GUS G. w/ Marty Friedman / “Guitar Universe 2” Co-Headline Tour:

May 1 - Tampere (Finland) - Klubi

May 2 - Helsinki (Finland) - Nosturi

May 3 - Stockholm (Sweden) - Stockholm Rocks Festival

May 5 - Gothenburg (Sweden) - Trädgårn

May 7 - Malmö (Sweden) - KB

May 9 - Krakow (Poland) - Lizzard King

May 10 - Warsaw (Poland) - Progresja

May 12 - Munich (Germany) - Backstage

May 13 - Colmar (France) - Grillen

May 15 - Essen (Germany) - Turock

May 16 - Zoetermeer (The Netherlands) - De Boerderij

May 17 - Hasselt (Belgium) - MuziekoDroom

May 18 - Uden (The Netherlands) - De Pul

May 20 - Savigny Le Temple (France) - L’ Impreinte

May 21 - London (UK) - O2 Islington Academy

May 22 - Nuneaton (UK) - Queens Hall