Sinaro Premiere "Break the Paradigm" Music Video Featuring All That Remains' Oli Herbert

Gus Sinaro (left) and Oli Herbert

New York City-based heavy metal band Sinaro, led by guitarist Gus Sinaro, have been hitting the scene hard in recent months. Today, GuitarWorld.com is serving up a heaping helping of heavy metal greatness with the band's exclusive new music video, "Break the Paradigm." The track—and video—features guitar work by Oli Herbert of All That Remains.

The song, which was mixed by Chris "Zeuus" Harris, is packed with everything you could want in fast, charging metal: scorching guitar solos, thunderous drums and a chorus that'll be lodged in your skull midway through your Thanksgiving dinner. You can check it out below.

Sinaro have recently shared the stage with Flotsam & Jetsam, Saving Abel, Angel Vivaldi, Revocation, Rhapsody, Primal Fear, Gus G and many more. The band is playing select regional dates and prepping for a busy 2018.

Sinaro is Gus Sinaro (lead vocals, guitar), Steven Riccio (backing vocals, guitar), Jeff Hinz (bass) and Zaki Ali (drums). They're proudly endorsed by ESP Guitars, EMG Pickups, Ernie Ball, Hughes & Kettner and KHDK.

For more about Sinaro, visit sinaro-band.com and follow along on Facebook and Twitter.