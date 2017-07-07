Sinaro Premiere New Song, “Ruins of the Empire,” Featuring Andy James

In recent years, New York City-based guitarist Gus Sinaro has been making a name for himself in the worlds of metal and rock, courtesy of his eponymous project, Sinaro.

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of “Ruins of the Empire,” a blazing modern thrash metal tune that happens to feature U.K. guitar ace Andy James.

“It's an honor and a dream come true to have my friend Andy James be part of this," Sinaro says. "Andy helped me bring this song to life by co-producing it, mixing it—and playing an amazing shred solo. It's a remake of one of my favorite songs I wrote for Symphony of Malice."

“Ruins of the Empire” will be available for via digital retailers next week, and the tune will be included on Sinaro's upcoming EP. Be sure to stay tuned for details.

For more about Sinaro, visit sinaro-band.com and follow along on Facebook and Twitter.