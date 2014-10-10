Hamish Anderson Premieres "Burn" Music Video — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the premiere of "Burn," a new song and music video by Australian guitar phenom Hamish Anderson.

The track is from his new EP, Restless, which will be released October 21. "Burn" is already available on iTunes.

“Burn” is an adrenaline-charged blues explosion, infused with classic riffs and dramatic drumbeats. Anderson, who was (and is) influenced by music from the Mississippi Delta, the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan and more, has used his vast musical knowledge to create a sound that's very much his own.

Before B.B. King's recent tour was cancelled to King's illness, Anderson was opening for the blues legend across the U.S. When recently asked by Revolt TV which guitarists under 30 interested him, Gary Clark Jr. named Anderson first.

2014 Hamish Anderson Shows:

Oct. 21: Stubbs, Austin, TX

Oct. 24-25: CMJ showcases NYC: The Bitter End & Drom

For more about Anderson, visit hamishanderson.com.au and Facebook.