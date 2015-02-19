Harp Twins Cover Megadeth's "A Tout le Monde" — Video

Some of you out there might remember the Harp Twins, also known as Camille and Kennerly.

The duo, who cover heavy metal and hard rock classics on harps, were featured on GuitarWorld.com when they covered AC/DC's "Highway to Hell,"Iron Maiden's "Fear of the Dark" and Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train."

Well, they're back with a new one.

Be sure to check out their new cover of Megadeth's "A Tout le Monde," which they posted to YouTube earlier this month.

The duo adds: "Please listen with headphones for more complex sound and fuller bass lines!"

The track is also available now via iTunes. For more about the Harp Twins, follow them on Facebook.