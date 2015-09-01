Harp Twins Cover Metallica's "One" — Video

The Harp Twins—everyone's favorite harp-playing twins—have posted a new video.

This time, they've tackled Metallica's "One." The twist, if you will, is that they're both playing the same harp in the new video.

The Harp Twins—Camille and Kennerly Kitt—have covered several Metallica tunes over the years, including “Nothing Else Matters” and “The Unforgiven.” One of their most popular clips is their cover of Ozzy Osbourne‘s ”Crazy Train.”

“We always start our creative process by listening to the song we’re going to arrange again and again," the twins told iamtunedup.com.

"We usually start with building the melodic framework and then start discussing other elements. Often we’re tweaking arrangements even as we’re learning and memorizing… we think of additional ideas to try, or figure out techniques/patterns that work even better that our initial arrangement.”

Kirk Hammett's guitar solo on Metallica's version of "One" was ranked one of Guitar World's 100 Greatest Guitar Solos of All Time. We're not sure how it ranks as a harp solo.