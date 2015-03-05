Harp Twins Camille and Kennerly Cover Metallica's "The Unforgiven" — Video

Some of you out there might remember the Harp Twins, better known lately as Camille and Kennerly.

The duo, who cover heavy metal and hard rock classics on harps (sometimes acoustic, sometimes electric), were featured on GuitarWorld.com when they covered AC/DC's "Highway to Hell,"Iron Maiden's "Fear of the Dark" and Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train."

Earlier this year, they stormed back with their cover of Megadeth's "A Tout le Monde."

Well, they're back already with a new one! It's their electric-harp cover of Metallica's "The Unforgiven," which they posted to YouTube March 3.

The duo adds: "Please listen with headphones for more complex sound and fuller bass lines!"

For more about the Harp Twins, follow them on Facebook.