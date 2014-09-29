The Harp Twins Cover Iron Maiden's "Fear of the Dark" — Video Finds

Harp and metal? Why not? Especially when it’s performed by the Harp Twins, Camille and Kennerly Kitt.

Here they tackle Iron Maiden’s “Fear of the Dark” for a performance they've called their most difficult.

They recently shared this comment, “Every song we have covered has its own unique challenges. We think the most difficult song that we’ve covered so far is 'Dance of Death.' Iron Maiden has such long, complex songs, and they have so many inherent challenges to being covered on just 2 harps, with no other instrumentation or backtracks.”

The Harp Twins are best known for their duet arrangements of contemporary songs from artists including Iron Maiden, the Rolling Stones, Metallica, Lady Gaga, Blue Oyster Cult, AC/DC, Pink Floyd, Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, Rihanna, Guns N’ Roses, U2, Coldplay and Journey, as well as music scored for video games, films and television.

Camille and Kennerly and their music have been featured in worldwide mainstream media such as CBS News, National Geographic, The Huffington Post, The Huffington Post UK, The Huffington Post Chicago, Metal Hammer magazine, Doctor Who magazine, ABC News, Conan O’Brien’s TeamCoco, G4TV’s Attack of the Show, The Soup and many more.

These talented ladies also hold a third degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do, so keep those comments kind! Check out the video below. Find out more at harptwins.com.