Hear Blackberry Smoke's Funky New Song, "Believe You Me"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Believe You Me," a funky new track by Southern rockers Blackberry Smoke.

The song is from the band's new album, Like an Arrow, which is slated for an October 14 release on 3 Legged Records via Thirty Tigers.

"Sometimes you just gotta get funky," says Charlie Starr, the band's singer and guitarist. "Augusta, Georgia, is the birthplace of the funk...believe you me."

It just so happens that the entire album was recorded in Georgia, just outside of the band’s native Atlanta, at the Quarry Recording Studio. The 12-track album was self-produced and features Gregg Allman on the closing track, “Free on the Wing.” You can see the complete track listing below.

“This album is the self-produced culmination of 15 years of trying to plant our flag in the musical landscape," Starr adds. "We couldn’t be more proud of it.”

Since their 2001 debut, the five-piece band—consisting of Starr (lead vocals, guitar), Richard Turner (bass, vocals), Brit Turner (drums), Paul Jackson (guitar, vocals) and Brandon Still (keyboards)—has released four studio albums, including 2015’s Holding All the Roses, which debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart and Number 8 on the Billboard Rock Albums chart.

For more about Blackberry Smoke, and to preorder Like an Arrow, visit blackberrysmoke.com.



Like an Arrow Track List:

1. Waiting for the Thunder

2. Let It Burn

3. The Good Life

4. What Comes Naturally

5. Running Through Time

6. Like an Arrow

7. Ought to Know

8. Sunrise in Texas

9. Ain’t Gonna Wait

10. Workin’ for a Workin’ Man

11. Believe You Me

12. Free on the Wing (featuring Gregg Allman)



BLACKBERRY SMOKE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

*with Gov’t Mule

August 11 /// Portland ME /// Maine State Pier*

August 12 /// Asbury Park, NJ /// Stone Pony*

August 13 /// Boston, MA /// Blue Hills Bank Pavilion*

August 14 /// Scranton, PA /// Peach Festival*

August 16 /// Utica, NY /// Saranac Brewery*

August 17 /// Philadelphia, PA /// Riverstage at Penn’s Landing*

August 18 /// Pittsburgh, PA /// Stage AE Outdoors*

August 19 /// Rochester Hills, MI /// Meadow Brook Amphitheatre*

August 20 /// Huber Heights, OH /// Music Center at the Heights*

August 22 /// Peoria, IL /// CEFCU Center Stage*

August 23 /// Des Moines, IA /// Simon Estes Amphitheater*

August 25 /// Morrison, CO /// Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

August 27 /// San Diego, CA /// Humphreys Concerts By the Bay*

August 28 /// Paso Robles, CA /// Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

August 30 /// Saratoga, CA /// The Mountain Winery*

August 31 /// Rohnert Park, CA /// Sonoma Mountain Village*

September 1 /// Eugene, OR /// Cuthbert Amphitheater*

September 3 /// Missoula, MT /// Big Sky Brewery*

September 4 /// Jackson, WY /// Fireman’s Ball*

September 9 /// Silver Spring, MD /// The Fillmore Silver Spring

September 17 /// Cascade, WV /// Deep Roots Mountain Revival Festival

September 24 /// Louisburg, NC /// Norris Creek Outdoor Entertainment Complex

September 29 /// Glen Allen, VA /// Innsbrook After Hours*

September 30 /// Cherokee, NC /// Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center*

October 1 /// Charlotte, NC /// CMCU Amphitheatre*

October 14 /// Springfield, MO /// Gillioz Theater

October 15 /// Salina, KS /// The Stifle Theatre

October 20 /// Sioux Falls, SD /// The District

October 21 /// Rosemont, IL /// Joe’s Live

October 22 /// Covington, KY /// Madison Live

October 27 /// Evansville, IN /// Victory Theatre

October 28 /// Chattanooga, TN /// Tivoli Theatre

October 29 /// Atlanta, GA /// Laid Back Festival

November 2 /// Lincoln, NE /// The Bourbon Theatre

November 3 /// Lawrence, KS /// Granada Theatre

November 4 /// Milwaukee, WI /// The Rave

November 5 /// Minneapolis, MN /// First Ave

November 10 /// Tallahassee, FL /// The Brickyard

November 11 /// Lake Buena Vista, FL /// House of Blues

November 12 /// St. Petersburg, FL /// Ribfest

November 17 /// Syracuse, NY /// Westcott Theater

February 26-March 2 /// Tampa, FL /// Outlaw Country Cruise