Watch Blackberry Smoke Jam Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Tuesday’s Gone” with Marcus King

Blackberry Smoke performed a two-night stint at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on February 22-23 as part of their Find a Light tour. Late in their set on the 23rd, the band welcomed Marcus King onstage for an extended cover of the Lynyrd Skynyrd classic, “Tuesday’s Gone.”

“Last time we saw Marcus was in Germany,” Blackberry Smoke frontman Charlie Starr said, then joked to him, “Did you learn any German? I didn’t learn any German.”

You can check out fan-filmed footage of the performance above.

The night before, Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett joined Blackberry Smoke during their encore for a run-through of the Beatles’ “Get Back.” You can watch that performance below.

For all of Blackberry Smoke's upcoming tour dates, head here.