“He only really ever played Free Bird on that guitar. I broke rank”: Charlie Starr on the spiritual moment he played Gary Rossington’s famed ‘Free Bird’ 1961 Gibson SG

Starr had the chance to use Rossington’s iconic Gibson to perform a Lynyrd Skynyrd medley last year, after it was announced the Les Paul/SG would be loaned out to a host of players for live use

Charlie Starr playing Gary Rossington&#039;s Gibson Les Paul/SG, and Gary Rossington
(Image credit: Randy Mustaine YouTube / Denise Truscello/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Charlie Starr has opened up on his experiences of playing one of the most iconic Gibson guitars of all time when he performed a Lynyrd Skynyrd medley using Gary Rossington’s ‘Free Bird’ Les Paul/SG.

In November last year, Starr made headlines when he took to the stage with Rossington’s famed ‘Free Bird’ electric guitar to perform a mash-up of Free Bird and Tuesday’s Gone.

