“It’s beaten and it’s a Frankenstein. It’s got a lot of modifications since the ’50s, since it was born”: Gibson’s Charlie Starr Les Paul Junior signature upgrades the stock LPJ in just about every way

By
published

A Starr is reborn as the Blackberry Smoke frontman and champion of the Les Paul Junior gets his own Gibson signature model

Gibson Charlie Starr Les Paul Junior
(Image credit: Gibson)

Gibson has announced the arrival of the Charlie Starr Les Paul Junior, honoring the Blackberry Smoke frontman with a signature guitar inspired by his beloved vintage Les Paul Junior.

“It’s based on my 1956 Gibson Les Paul Junior, which is a old black refinished guitar,” explains Starr in the Gibson clip. “It's beaten and it's a Frankenstein. It's got a lot of modifications and changed parts, since the ’50s, since it was born, but I think most of that stuff happened in the ’70s…”

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Parker
Matt Parker
Features Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is Features Editor for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.