Hear Rolling Stones and Eric Clapton Play "I Can't Quit You Baby"

(Image credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

The Rolling Stones' latest album, Blue & Lonesome, is a throwback to their earliest years when the blues was all that mattered to a young Keith Richards and Mick Jagger.

It features 12 covers of songs by a host of blues legends, including Little Walter, Howlin' Wolf, Jimmy Reed and Magic Sam.

Although the majority of the six-string (and five-string) work is handled by the Stones' Richards and Ronnie Wood, the band invited a bona fide British blues legend—Eric Clapton—to play on two songs. Below, you can check out both tracks.

In the top player, there's Willie Dixon's "I Can’t Quit You Baby," which has been famously recorded by everyone from Otis Rush to Led Zeppelin. Clapton's guitar solo starts at 1:51, right after Jagger bellows, "Yeah, go, Eric!"

Below that, you'll find Little Johnny Taylor's "Everybody Knows About My Good Thing," which features Clapton on slide guitar ala his 1978 version of Sonny Boy Williamson's "Early in the Morning."

Clapton truly burns up the fretboard on the former—totally worth a listen!

Blue & Lonesome was released December 2.