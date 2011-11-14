Hear It Now: La Dispute “St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church Blues”

ALBUM Wildlife (No Sleep Records)

SOUND The second full-length CD from Grand Rapids–based La Dispute finds the post-hardcore act pushing the limits of their literate, emotionally charged music. Guitarists Chad Sterenburg and Kevin Whittemore’s dynamic, moody lines support vocalist Jordan Dreyer’s poetic meditations on searching for meaning in times of crisis. Thoughtful, rocking stuff.

KEY TRACK “St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church Blues”

Listen to “St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church Blues”:

La Dispute "St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church Blues" by GuitarWorld

Watch the video for "A Depature":