Hear Motörhead Cover David Bowie's "Heroes"

Motörhead has released a cover of David Bowie's "Heroes."

Recorded during the sessions for 2015's Bad Magic, the previously unreleased track is taken from the band's upcoming covers compilation, Under Cöver. It's one of the final tracks the trio ever recorded together.

"Lemmy was very, very proud of it," says drummer Mickey Dee of the recording. "Not only because it turned out so well, but because it was fun—which is what projects like this should be: Fun!"

You can watch the moving, triumphant cover below.

You can preorder Under Cöver, which will be released September 1 via Motörhead Music,here.

