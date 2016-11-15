Hear Pink Floyd Performed in the World’s Most Powerful Reverberant Space

This video is a couple of years old, but if you’re 17 billion miles from Earth, it will probably be new to you.

On December 31, 2013, guitarist Rich Evans—who by the looks of things works for NASA— took his black Fender Strat and amp to the world’s most powerful reverberant acoustic test facility at the Space Power Facility at NASA’s Plum Brook Station in Sandusky, Ohio.

Evans plugged in and proceeded to play the intro to Pink Floyd’s “Coming Back to Life,” from 1994’s The Division Bell. The results demonstrate the powerful ambience within the facility.

“I had my amp on a completely dry gritty distortion setting with absolutely no reverb, or time effects from the amp,” Evans writes. “So the combined chorus, delay, echo, swell effect that you hear is 100 percent the chamber. Wow.”

Evans is accompanied by a synth backing track that also benefits from the chamber’s ambience—though it also made it difficult for him to follow along in time. “My timing isn’t as good as I would have liked for a YouTube solo clip,” he notes, “but a perfect performance isn’t the point of this clip. The point hear is share with you the awesomely cool experience of playing David Gilmour’s haunting guitar solo in a NASA Space Environment Test Facility.”

He also performed the solo from “Another Brick in the Wall,” which is included at bottom.