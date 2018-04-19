Hear Prince's Original 1984 Recording of “Nothing Compares 2 U”

The Prince Estate and Warner Bros. Records have released Prince's original, 1984 recording of “Nothing Compares 2 U.” You can hear it above.

"Nothing Compares 2 U" was given by Prince—who wrote the song—to the band The Family, who recorded it for their self-titled, 1985 album. Sinead O'Connor's 1990 cover of the song became a massive, worldwide hit.

The previously unreleased recording was made in 1984, and was arranged, performed and produced by Prince at the Flying Cloud Drive “Warehouse” in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. The music video for the song features footage of Prince & the Revolution rehearsing the song in that same room in the summer of 1984.

This version of the song will be released as two 7" vinyl singles—in picture disc and black vinyl formats.

