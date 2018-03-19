Hear Randy Rhoads' Isolated Guitar from Ozzy Osbourne's "Flying High Again"

(Image credit: Fin Costello/Getty Images)

Another isolated guitar recording has captured the attention—and the ears—of the guitar-loving masses!

This time it's "Flying High Again," a song from Ozzy Osbourne's 1981 album, Diary of a Madman. The isolated guitar tracks shine the spotlight on the brilliance of a young Randy Rhoads, not to mention the breathtaking climax of this classic track's guitar solo.

This song reached Number 16 on the U.K. Singles Chart and Number 2 on the U.S. Top Rock Tracks chart in 1982.

Though widely thought to be about drug use, Osbourne says the song was inspired by his re-emergence as a solo artist after being fired from Black Sabbath. Besides Ozzy, the musicians you don't hear are Bob Daisley (bass) and Lee Kerslake (drums).

And, as a reader pointed out below, it's not exactly an isolated guitar "track"; it is, in fact, more like three tracks.