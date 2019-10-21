Trending

Hear Steve Lukather's isolated guitar from Toto's Rosanna

This will likely give you a new appreciation for Lukather's playing, which has made its way onto more than 1,500 albums in total

Steve Lukather was born on this day, October 21, 1957.

The Toto guitarist, session veteran and all-around great guy has recorded far too many notable guitar parts over the years to count, but - upon discovering this gem on YouTube - we thought we'd highlight one of the best.

Above, you can hear Lukather's isolated guitar work from Toto's monster 1982 hit, Rosanna.

Though chances are you've heard Rosanna a time or two in your life, the video will likely give you a new appreciation for Lukather's playing, which has made its way onto more than 1,500 albums in total.

Enjoy!