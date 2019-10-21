Hear Steve Lukather's isolated guitar from Toto's Rosanna

Steve Lukather was born on this day, October 21, 1957.

The Toto guitarist, session veteran and all-around great guy has recorded far too many notable guitar parts over the years to count, but - upon discovering this gem on YouTube - we thought we'd highlight one of the best.

Above, you can hear Lukather's isolated guitar work from Toto's monster 1982 hit, Rosanna.

Though chances are you've heard Rosanna a time or two in your life, the video will likely give you a new appreciation for Lukather's playing, which has made its way onto more than 1,500 albums in total.

Enjoy!