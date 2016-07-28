Here’s How Joe Satriani, Steve Vai and Guthrie Govan’s G3 Lineup Sounds

Joe Satriani, Steve Vai and Guthrie Govan recently completed the European run of their G3 tour. The trek made its way through Italy and Germany and featured support from Mike Keneally on guitar, keyboards and vocals as well as Govan’s band, the Aristocrats: bassist Bryan Beller and drummer Marco Minnemann.

Fan-filmed videos from the tour show the group playing the Police’s “Message in a Bottle,” Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing,” Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” and Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World,” as well as some of the players’ solo spots.

“Message in a Bottle”

“Little Wing”

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” and “Rockin’ in the Free World”

The Aristocrats

Steve Vai: “Bad Horsie” and “Racing the World”

Steve Vai “Gravity Storm”

Steve Vai “For the Love of God”

Joe Satriani