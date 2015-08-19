Hitler Struggles to Nail Stevie Ray Vaughan's Guitar Tone — Video

Sometimes even the folks at Guitar World can't resist a good old-fashioned, tried-and-true internet meme.

When we discovered that someone had taken the famous scene from the 2004 German historical drama Downfall and applied it to the complexities and nuances of Stevie Ray Vaughan's guitar tone, we just couldn't help ourselves.

Imagining the former German chancellor (and noted asshole) spending hours trying to nail "Texas Flood" is funny enough, but this video brings that idea gloriously to life. Enjoy!