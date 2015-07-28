How to Make Great "Guitar Faces" — Video

No, this May 2012 video is not new.

But, as is often the case, it happens to be new to me; I found it in my inbox over the weekend—and I didn't mind it.

It's basically an enjoyable lesson on "guitar faces," courtesy of a guitarist named Jesse Phillips. Note that this is "part 2;" you'll also find parts 1 and 3 on YouTube (neither of which has as many views as part 2).

We appreciate the section on "smelling the skunk."

"You have to pretend that the notes you're playing have physical odor," Phillips says. Well put!