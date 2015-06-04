I the Mighty Premiere "The Lying Eyes of Miss Erray" Music Video — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "The Lying Eyes of Miss Erray," the new music video from I the Mighty.

The track is from the band's new album, Connector, which was released June 2 via Equal Vision Records.

"We teamed up with director Raul Gonzo to create something weird, fun and loosely based on the lyrical storyline—hoping to capture the feeling of being stuck in a strange dream," says I the Mighty vocalist Brent Walsh.

"Shot in all one take, I’m following this girl from room to room, captivated by her presence but never actually getting to see her face until the very end. It was a lot of fun to make and I almost broke every time I saw the boys acting all dazed and vacant eyed with their food props."

Connector is a musical journey of epic proportions—from its atmospheric scene-setting opener ("An Epilogue as a Prologue") to its ethereal but emphatic final track ("The Frame I: Betrayal in the Watchtower").

"We never sat down and had the talk about, 'What type of record do we want to make? What direction do we want to take this band?,'" Walsh adds. "To be honest, we never have. We simply wrote a bunch of songs, picked our favorites and made the record we wanted to make."

Connector was produced by Mike Green (Paramore, Pierce The Veil, All Time Low) in Los Angeles, where the band split studio time between Green's studio and the Madden Brothers Studio.

Check out the band's current tour dates below—and order Connectorright here.

For more information about I the Mighty, visit ithemighty.com and follow them on Facebook.

I the Mighty Tour Dates:

I the Mighty w/ Hit The Lights, Belle Noire

May 31 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

I the Mighty w/Hail The Sun and Too Close To Touch

Jun 25 Orangevale, CA @ The Boardwalk

Jun 26 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Loading Dock

Jun 27 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

Jun 28 Lawrence, KS @ Jackpot

Jun 29 St Louis, MO @ Firebird

Jun 30 St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam

Jul 01 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

Jul 02 Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot (Pike Room)

Jul 03 Toronto, ON @ Sneaky Dee's

Jul 04 Montreal, QC @ L'Alize

Jul 05 Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

Jul 07 New York, NY @ Webster Hall (Studio)

Jul 08 Philadelphia, PA @ Voltage Lounge

Jul 09 Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

Jul 10 Jacksonville, FL @1904 Music Hall

Jul 11 Orlando, FL @ Backbooth

Jul 12 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

Jul 13 Nashville, TN @ Rocketown

Jul 15 Fort Worth, TX @ Tomcats

Jul 16 Houston, TX @ Walters

Jul 17 San Antonio, TX @ Jack's Patio Bar

Jul 18 El Paso, TX @ Mesa Music Hall

Jul 19 Mesa, AZ @ The Underground

Jul 22 Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

Jul 23 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

Jul 24 Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium