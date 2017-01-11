Intervals Premiere "Libra" Music Video

(Image credit: Randy Edwards )

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of “Libra,” the new music video by Intervals.

The video, which was directed by Randy Edwards—a mad-editing videographer and photographer who tours with Intervals, Animals As Leaders and Plini—was shot during Intervals' 2016 tours of Europe and North America.

Speaking of Plini, the wunderkind writer and guitarist plays a guest guitar solo on "Libra," which happens to be the closing track from Intervals' latest album, The Shape of Colour, which was released in late 2015.

"It was an absolute pleasure to share the stage with Animals As Leaders and Plini all across Europe and North America last year," says Intervals guitarist and composer Aaron Marshall. "Randy Edwards, my good friend and videographer, did such a wonderful job at capturing the vibe and energy of the shows. It also was very refreshing and inspiring for Plini and me to be able to play each other's music together every night.

"This video is the visual culmination of our year together, and I'm excited for everyone to see it!"

Founded in 2011, Intervals is a progressive and forward-thinking staple in modern instrumental music with roots firmly planted in all things traditional, and an open eye on the future. The Shape of Colour is the natural evolution of Aaron's sound and a testament to his knack for infectious melody and engaging compositions.

