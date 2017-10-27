Intervals Premiere "Touch and Go" Playthrough Video

Intervals' Aaron Marshall with his Suhr guitar (photo provided)

Today, GuitarWorld.com has teamed up with guitarist/composer Aaron Marshall—also known as Intervals—to premiere "Touch and Go," a playthrough video from his new album, The Way Forward. You can check it out below.

"I'm really excited to begin sharing music from this album with everyone," Marshall says. "This record is special to me in the sense that I really tried to channel some of the things that excited and interested me in music when I initially discovered my passion for it as a kid.

Having spent 2016 touring in support of his last effort, The Shape of Colour (headlining and direct support to Animals As Leaders), Marshall dedicated the majority of 2017 to writing a new record.

The aptly named The Way Forward embodies the evolution of his sound while paying homage to his childhood through elements of the music and certain aesthetics.

"The Way Forward is a really interesting literary concept to me in the context of this record," Marshall adds. "While I explored some new ground with these songs, I managed to find those elements by way of acknowledging my past. 'Touch and Go' is the first tune off the record and has that quintessential Intervals vibe to it, but it also starts to open the door toward where the record is headed. Every song has its own thing going on, and I'm excited for everyone to hear it all."

The Way Forward will be released December 1, and preorders kick off today (October 27). For more information, head here.

In other Intervals news, Marshall is about to begin a headlining tour of Europe with support from Polyphia and Nick Johnston. You can see all the dates, which run October 31 through November 28, right here.

For more about Intervals and The Way Forward, visit intervalsmusic.net.