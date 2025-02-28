“I hope this guitar brings you even half the joy you and your music has brought me”: Wolfgang Van Halen has gifted his favorite new guitar player one of his EVH SA-126 signature guitars

After once naming him as his favorite new guitar player on the scene, Wolfgang Van Halen has gifted Intervals virtuoso Aaron Marshall one of his highly rated EVH SA-126 signature guitars.

The two electric guitar heroes have developed a close musical bond over the past few years, and their shred-tastic appreciation for each other has now taken a new turn thanks to this latest gift, which Marshall recently showed off on social media.

On Instagram, Marshall shared some snaps of his brand new EVH SA-126, along with a picture of the handwritten note of appreciation Wolfgang sent with the six-string.

The guitar, finished in a gorgeous Army Drab green colorway, includes custom humbuckers voiced by pickup guru Tim Shaw and EVH, a harmonica bridge, and its unique semi-hollow-meets-solid-body construction. And judging by the Schecter signature artist’s Instagram post, it meets his top-tier standards.

“I am going to struggle to write anything here other than: thank you so much, @wolfvanhalen // Your support and friendship these past few years has meant so much to me, to the band/crew, and to my family,” Marshall writes.

“There is no one as down to earth as you, given where you are, where you come from, and where you’re going. I am constantly inspired by the intention you put behind everything you do, and the conviction with which you do it.

“This is a gift that I will cherish forever, and not only is that incredible enough on its own, it also comes with an addictively cozy neck, a pair of super dialled in pickups, and tone just dripping from the E hole.”

Wolfie’s handwritten note, meanwhile, reads: “Thank you for inspiring me endlessly with your creativity, talent, and friendship. I hope this guitar brings you even half the joy you and your music has brought me.” Honestly, we’re welling up here...

The two players have built a genuinely heartwarming relationship over the years, with Wolfgang calling Marshall his favorite guitarist back in 2022, hailing his approach to lyrical and melodic virtuosity in favor of being an all-out flair player.

“An important thing my dad always said when it comes to soloing,” he told Guitar World, “you should be able to hum the solo. On top of Aaron’s ridiculous chops, he manages to work in the catchiest melodies. His melodic sensibility is one of my favorite things about his playing.”

Speaking to GW about his relationship with Wolfgang, and more importantly, Wolfgang’s intimate knowledge of and love for Intervals’ music, Marshall had plenty to say.

“He knows more Intervals songs at any given moment than I do – on guitar and drums,” Marshall revealed, adding they also enjoyed together: “He was busting out licks from Earthing, which is the final track on Circadian. We’ve never played that song live – there’s a bunch of really challenging stuff in there!”

It’s been quite the new-gear month for Marshall, who’s taken delivery of a brand-new Aristides electric guitar, complete with a wild colorway that recalls John Petrucci’s Ibanez JPM100 and Bare Knuckle Polymath pickups.

Meanwhile, Wolfgang has responded to the haters who threatened to tarnish his time in Van Halen, claiming their 2006 reunion couldn't have happened without him.