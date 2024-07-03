“A really core thing for me that my dad always instilled”: Wolfgang Van Halen still lives by this crucial guitar solo lesson he got from his father

Wolfgang Van Halen may be related to one of the greatest guitar players of all time, but when it comes to playing the electric guitar, he’s lightning-quick to distinguish his individuality.

In a new wide-ranging interview with MusicRadar, the Mammoth WVH guitarist details how his approach to coaxing tones from his EVH SA-126 semi-hollow signature guitar differs to how his late father played the guitar.

“I think I approach guitar playing more as a producer and more as a drummer than a guitar player,” he says. “Rhythm is always the first thing for me and melody is the second.

“Not every song needs a solo, and it's more about songwriting when it comes to Mammoth,” he continues. “You can play a solo that's one note that can be way more impressive than a solo that's 2000 notes. It's not really the speed at which you play.”

It’s a shrewd approach from Wolfgang, and something he can trace back to one of the most important lessons he learned from Eddie Van Halen.

“A really core thing for me that my dad always instilled is that a solo should be melodically memorable,” he adds. “I think a good example, and I can never shut up but how much I love this guitar player, is Aaron Marshall from Intervals. We toured with them lately and he's such a great example of what my dad and I love about solos where he's very melodic.

“He's basically a singer as a guitar player. But he has those moments where he does these impressive, awesome shreddy runs. You can have those fun little moments.”

(Image credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Chatting to Guitar World back in 2022, Marshall underscored how, much like Wolfgang, his approach to lead playing is built around dynamics rather than showmanship.

“The concept of dynamic and contrast is crucial to music in general,” he believes. “Whether we're talking about how something develops over the course of a solo, or an entire song.

“More often than not, taking time to build something, and always leaving a little extra gas in the tank, is much more musical and interesting overall.”

Mammoth WVH kicks off a US tour on July 17 in Queens, NY, in support of Foo Fighters, before embarking on a headline run.

Head to Mammoth WVH for the full list of tour dates.