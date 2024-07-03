“A really core thing for me that my dad always instilled”: Wolfgang Van Halen still lives by this crucial guitar solo lesson he got from his father

By
published

The Mammoth WVH guitarist also named another player who similarly subscribes to the Eddie Van Halen school of soloing

Wolfgang Van Halen
(Image credit: Getty Images / Per Ole Hagen)

Wolfgang Van Halen may be related to one of the greatest guitar players of all time, but when it comes to playing the electric guitar, he’s lightning-quick to distinguish his individuality. 

In a new wide-ranging interview with MusicRadar, the Mammoth WVH guitarist details how his approach to coaxing tones from his EVH SA-126 semi-hollow signature guitar differs to how his late father played the guitar.  

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.