Introducing New York City’s Latest Experimental Jazz Trio, Thread

Thread guitarist, Brian Kastan.

New York City-based trio Thread—comprised of guitarist Brian Kastan, bassist Christopher Dean Sullivan and drummer Karl Lathamis—is the latest band to hit the experimental jazz scene. With their evolving grooves and pulsing improvisational skills, the trio easily stretches the musical imagination.

The group released a self-titled double album earlier this year, where they showcase a groove that never stops—switching from funk, jazz, rock and blues to odd-metered avant garde. Like their name suggests, Thread’s members are gently intertwined, engaging in pushing, pulling and weaving playful sounds into fully realized compositions.

Brian Kastan—a guitarist, electric bassist and composer—already has 12 albums under his belt. The guitar virtuoso is best known for his self-developed hybrid finger picking technique, in addition to his thumping bass grooves. Kastan’s albums range from hard-hitting jazz fusion to rock, solo guitar, acoustic singer-songwriter and everything in between.

Karl Latham was included in Drummerworld’s Top 500 Drummers list, and was nominated for the BMW 2016 Welt Jazz Award. His exceptional ability to dig into any style of music is heard on over a thousand recordings. Latham is also the co-leader of the band Big Funk.

Bassist Christopher Dean Sullivan has toured internationally and throughout the U.S. He is the recipient of various arts awards through the New York State Congress, Senate Proclamation, Assembly and Municipality. Christopher is a highly-versed bassist of many musical languages, from jazz and Afro-Latin to contemporary genres.

Pick up Thread’s self-titled debut here, and below, watch Kastan and Latham perform an improvised set.

Find out more about Brian Kastan at briankastan.com.