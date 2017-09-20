Iron Maiden Announce 'The Book of Souls: Live Chapter' Live Album

(Image credit: Karl Walter/Getty Images)

Iron Maiden have announced The Book of Souls: Live Chapter, a live album documenting their 2016/2017 Book of Souls world tour.

The album—which will be released physically in CD, deluxe CD and vinyl formats—contains 15 live recordings captured from shows throughout the lengthy tour, including six from the band's most recent album, TheBook of Souls.

"We spent a huge amount of time working on this as I wanted to get it as close to the Maiden live experience as I possibly could and to represent our fans from different parts of the world," said bassist Steve Harris, who produced the album.

“This meant listening to literally hours upon hours of tapes from every show, to select material and construct a sound that would run consistently across the whole album and capture the excitement of a new country like El Salvador alongside such regular favourites as Donington or Wacken."

The Book of Souls: Live Chapter is set for a November 17 release via BMG. It will be released in tandem with the premiere of a concert film of the same name, which will be live streamed for free on the band's website.

You can preorder the album here, and see the album's tracklist below.

The Book of Souls: Live Chaptertracklist