Iron Maidens Nita Strauss and Courtney Cox Play Iron Maiden's "The Trooper" — Video

GuitarWorld.com presents a playthrough video of Iron Maiden's "The Trooper," as performed by Iron Maidens guitarists Nita Strauss, left, and Courtney Cox.

The video, which you can check out below, features some extremely up-close fret- and camerawork.

"We know there's a lot of Iron Maiden instructional videos out there, showing you exactly what the guys do on the albums," Strauss says in the clip. "But today we're gonna be showing you a little bit of what we do live with the Iron Maidens."

Consider this a pro-shot version of a hugely popular fan-filmed video of Strauss and Cox playing "The Trooper" at the BOSS/Roland booth at the 2012 Winter NAMM Show.