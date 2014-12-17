Iron Maidens' Nita Strauss and Courtney Cox Shred at NAMM Show — Video

Consider this one a blast from the past.

Although we shared this video earlier this year (as part of another story), we've decided to break it into its own mini-feature this afternoon, due to popular demand.

It shows the Iron Maidens' Nita Strauss, left, and Courtney Cox shredding at the BOSS booth at the 2012 Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, California. I was at NAMM that year; I can't believe I missed this!

Of course, if you follow GuitarWorld.com, you know Strauss is now one of Alice Cooper's guitarists.

Just try to ignore those weird moaning noises some guy is making near the beginning of the video. Yeah, women really love that ...

By the way, the 2015 Winter NAMM show is right around the corner!