It’s War Releases New Lyric Video for “Now or Never”

It’s War, the latest project from guitarist/songwriter Lennon Murphy, has unveiled a new lyric video for the single “Now or Never.”

Murphy once again collaborated with famed metal producer Jason Suecof to record the track, a hard-hitting mix of confessional songwriting and rock and roll musicality. Suecof has previously worked with artists like Trivium, All That Remains, Job For A Cowboy and August Burns Red.

A seasoned artist, Murphy has played over 900 shows, released four albums as Lennon and a metal record with the band Devil’s Gift, appeared in a movie, and even produced and written for the pop act Camryn. While on the road, she’s shared stages with Alice Cooper, Otep, Drowning Pool, Heart, Journey, Pat Benatar, Motley Crue, Aerosmith and more.

Murphy has achieved all of this despite a career plagued with hardships. She lost her only parent at the age of 18, won a two year custody battle to take care of her younger sister, survived the release of her debut album on—of all days—September 11, 2001, then subsequent departure from Arista Records.

Considering all the obstacles Murphy has overcome, It’s War is a fitting name for the project. And if “Now or Never” is any indication of things to come, this is a band that hard rock fans will want to keep their eye on.

Check out the lyric video below