Jack White Announces New Album, 'Boarding House Reach,' Shares Two New Songs

Jack White has announced a new solo album. The new album—titled Boarding House Reach—is his third solo effort. It will be released on Third Man via Columbia, although it has no release date as of yet.

With the announcement came the release of two new songs, "Connected by Love" and "Respect Commander." The former—which White teased in a Facebook post yesterday—has arrived with an elaborate music video. You can watch the video, which was directed by Pasqual Gutierrez (and starring a sizable cast that includes White himself), below.

The latter song did not arrive with a video, but you can still give it a listen below.

To buy the "Connected by Love" 7-inch single, stop by thirdmanrecords.com.