Over the weekend, Jack White headlined the Free Press Summer Fest in Houston. Where there, he debuted a new song called "Temporary Ground."

"Temporary Ground" will be included on White's new album, Lazaretto. White also played the Lazaretto single, "High Ball Stepper." Lazaretto will be out June 10 via Third Man Records.

Watch performances of both "Temporary Ground" and "High Ball Stepper" below.