Jack White Shares New Video, "Servings and Portions from My Boarding House Reach"

Jack White has long been working on a new solo album, his first since Lazaretto, one of our favorite albums of 2014.

Last month—at a Making Vinyl conference in his hometown of Detroit—he said the album was "practically done" and that it was "a bizarre one." Now, it seems, we have been given our first taste of it, with his release of a new video called "Servings and Portions from My Boarding House Reach."

It's unclear whether the audio—a wildly experimental sound collage—is a mish-mash of new songs, or itself a new song. Regardless, you can experience it for yourself above.