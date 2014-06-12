Jack White Performs "Alone In My Home" and "Temporary Ground" on 'Conan' —Video

This past week, Jack White has been on a publicity blitz for his just-released solo album, Lazaretto.

Earlier this week, he stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for the second time in a month to perform two cuts off the new album.

Last night, White's late-night-TV tour continued with an interview and performance on Conan. He performed "Temporary Ground" and "Alone in My Home" after discussing the ubiquity of the White Stripes' "Seven Nation Army" — and why he doesn't want cellphones at his concerts.

Check out clips of the interview (bottom) and his two performances (top) below. We're sorry in advance for the commercials you have to watch before the videos start!

"Temporary Ground":

"Alone In My Home":

Interview, Part 1:

Interview, Part 2: