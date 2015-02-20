Jack White Premieres Interactive “That Black Bat Licorice” Music Video

Jack White has premiered an interactive music video of sorts for his latest single, "That Black Bat Licorice."

The video, which features a pseudo-choose-your-own-adventure experience, presents three different videos in one; each video can be viewed at any time, depending on the keys you do, or don't, press (the "3" and "B" keys will come in handy).

Each video was directed by a different human; animated by James Blagden, live action by White; Headbang by Brad Holland. Assuming you're not having eternal server problems, enjoy the video/s!