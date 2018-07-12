Jacky Vincent Premieres New Song, "Awakener"

Today, we've teamed up with former Falling in Reverse and current Cry Venom guitarist (and Guitar World columnist to boot!) Jacky Vincent to premiere the playthrough video for his brand-new song, "Awakener."

"Awakener"—which Vincent runs through in its entirety in the video above—is taken from Life Imitating Art, Vincent's first solo album in five years. It's the follow-up to Star X Speed Story, which finished 3rd in the 'Best Shred Album of the Year' category of Guitar World's 2013 Readers' Poll.

"I had a blast crossing metal, electronic, neo-classical and fusion styles all into one track," Vincent told Guitar World. "Share/repost this track, tag all your friends and crank it up!"

Life Imitating Art is set to be released this September. You can preorder it right here.

