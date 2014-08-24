Jason Becker Calls Out Eddie Van Halen, David Lee Roth and John Mayer in ALS Ice Bucket Challenge — Video

In this video, which was posted over the weekend, Jason Becker challenges Eddie Van Halen, David Lee Roth and John Mayer to take the ALS Ice Bucket challenge.

Of course, Becker actually has ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), which also is known as Lou Gehrig's Disease.

In 1996, Becker, a monster neo-classical shredder and composer, lost the ability to speak (Although he certainly hasn't lost his sense of humor). He now communicates with his eyes via a system developed by his father.

In the video, he uses that system to explain his personal challenges—and to ask two friends to place a bag of ice on his head (and down yonder between his legs, it seems!), his own version of the ALS challenge. Then, after lamenting the fact that he can't call out Ellen DeGeneres to take the challenge (she's already done it), he calls out Van Halen, Roth and Mayer.

For more about Becker and his recent projects and compositions, which he mentions in the clip, visit jasonbeckerguitar.com. For more about the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, visit alsa.org. To donate directly to Becker, visit jasonbeckerguitar.com/donation_information.

UPDATE: Mayer has already accepted Becker's challenge (Check out the video RIGHT HERE). Here's hoping the Van Halen guys follow suit ASAP!