John Mayer Accepts Jason Becker's Ice Bucket Challenge, Plays Becker's "Air" — Video

As we reported over the weekend, Jason Becker challenged Eddie Van Halen, David Lee Roth and John Mayer to take the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.

Although we don't know where Van Halen and Roth are in the process, Mayer has accepted Becker's challenge. The guitarist posted his own Ice Bucket Challenge video last night.

In the clip, he re-nominates Van Halen and Roth and plays along to Becker's "Air," a track from Perpetual Burn (1988). You can check out the video below.

"I was nominated for the ice bucket challenge by Jason Becker, a phenomenal musician who has ALS," Mayer writes. "Though he can no longer play guitar because of the disease, he still continues to compose beautiful music. I thought I'd play along with one of Jason’s old guitar recordings before I went for the bucket."

For more about the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, visit alsa.org. To donate directly to Becker, visit jasonbeckerguitar.com/donation_information.