Jeff Beck and ZZ Top Perform "La Grange" — Video

As we have reported a few times, Jeff Beck and ZZ Top have hit the road for a joint tour that kicked off August 8 in Missoula, Montana.

Below, you can check out a bit of fan-filmed footage from the tour's second stop — August 9 at the Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery in Woodinville, Washington.

In the clip, the ZZ Top boys call Beck onto the stage for a rollicking, four-piece performance of ZZ Top's "La Grange," with Beck handling the guitar solo. As always, take a look and tell us what you think in the comments or on Facebook!

